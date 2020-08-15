$1.6B allocated for transportation projects

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

A total of $19 million has been devoted to install access for inspection of the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on State Route 154 as part of the more than $1.6 billion allocated by the California Transportation Commission for transportation projects.

Millions of dollars have been devoted to local roadway projects as part of the more than $1.6 billion recently allocated by the California Transportation Commission for transportation projects.

The CTC announced the allocation Thursday, which will include $1.3 billion dedicated to State Highway Operation and Protection Program projects, which is Caltrans “fix-it-first” program aimed at preserving the condition of the state highway system, according to officials.

A total of $42 million will be allocated to rehabilitate Highway 101 near Summerland from north of the Padaro Lane overcrossing to north of Sheffield Avenue. The project will replace pavement and guardrails, widen the highway shoulders and upgrade drainage systems.

Some $19 million has been tabbed for the 101 overcrossing at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos, which will address the deteriorated bridge deck.

An additional $19 million will be used to install access for inspection of the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on State Route 154. The project will include painting the bridge to prevent further erosion, as well as a protective coating to the steel.

“Our maintenance and construction crews remain hard at work improving California’s transportation infrastructure,” Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin said in a statement. “This investment allows the department to continue making critical repairs and upgrades while also serving as an economic driver by helping create thousands of new jobs.”

The CTC also approved more than $118 million in funds to rail and mass transit projects, including freight, intercity rail and bus services. The allocation will expand access to public transportation and is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion, officials said.

As part of the investment, $77 million will be dedicated to the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, which is dedicated to projects that enhance the movement of goods along corridors with high-freight volume by making improvements to state highways, local roads, freight and rail systems, port facilities and truck corridors.

Nearly $14 million was approved for 17 projects to improve bicycle and pedestrian overcrossings, repair sidewalks and bike lanes, and provide safer routes to school for children, officials said.

Project funding is taken from federal and state gas taxes, including $1.2 billion from Senate Bill 1, known as the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

The state’s portion of SB 1 funds are used for the ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation of the state highway system.

By 2027, these funds will enable Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane miles of pavement, 500 bridges, 55,000 culverts and 7,700 traffic operating systems that help reduce highway congestion.

email: mwhite@newspress.com