10 California donors gave more than $56.3 million

BLOOMBERG PHILANTHROPIES/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, has donated more than $8.2 million to campaigns in California in 2021-22.

By KALYN STRALOW

BALLOTPEDIA VIA THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) — In California politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $1.5 billion in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

The 10 largest donors gave more than $56.3 million, or 4% of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual donors to California state-level candidates and political action committees in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the California:

— Joseph Sanberg, $10,925,000.

— John Cox, $9,620,906.

— Cari Tuna, $9,500,000.

— Michael Bloomberg, $8,264, 662.

— Yvonne Yiu, $5,623,945.

— Reed Hastings, $5,557,945.

— Patty Quillin, $1,797,400.

— Jim Walton, $1,783,751.

— Geoffrey Palmer, $1,742,600.

— Elizabeth Diane Simons, $1,461,400.

The list of California donors during this period includes more than 4,125 individuals identified by name in the state secretary of state’s public records.