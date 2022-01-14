10 more COVID-19 cases at jail

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Main Jail has reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases related to the Dec. 8, 2021, outbreak.

Since Monday, 10 inmates have recovered.

The outbreak at the Santa Barbara jail has had a total of 218 cases, with 68 active, 146 recovered and four released.

All inmates who test positive are closely monitored by custody staff and Wellpath partners, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. One inmate has currently been admitted to an area hospital for advanced care. A reported 39 inmates are symptomatic, and 178 are asymptomatic. One inmate declined to answer questions about symptoms.

COVID-19 positive inmates are moved to an area of the facility with negative pressure cells, according to a news release. The rest are placed together in small groups and isolated from other inmates. Those who were exposed but not tested positive have also been separated. Inmates with severe symptoms or underlying health conditions are transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The sheriff’s office continues to offer all three of the COVID-19 vaccines to all inmates.

— Katherine Zehnder