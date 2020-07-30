10 new COVID-19 cases at GranVida senior community

GranVida Senior Living and Memory Care officials reported 10 new COVID-19 cases at the Carpinteria community.

According to a Tuesday email to the families of residents, seven memory care residents and two direct-care staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Frontier Management Vice President of Sales and Marketing Kathy Swann, reported an additional positive staff member Wednesday. She added that all positive residents and staff are “quarantined or isolated from others.”

“Additionally, we are having residents’ meals delivered to them. We will continue to be aggressive and thorough as we work to protect our residents and staff. The COVID-19 virus is challenging for everyone,” Ms. Swann said.

Frontier Management operates several retirement living, assisted living and memory care communities across the country, including GranVida, at 5464 Carpinteria Ave.

In the email, GranVida Executive Director Amy Buchanan said she is still waiting for the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on July 22. GranVida reported the new cases from tests conducted on July 20.

“Our Health Services Team is closely monitoring, tracking, reporting and documenting our positive residents’ status,” Ms. Buchanan wrote.

On July 10, six GranVida residents tested positive for COVID-19. All six were asymptomatic according to Ms. Swann.

As of July 11, the facility has taken steps to protect residents and staff from COVID-19, including disinfection practices, an isolation wing for positive residents and having residents’ meals delivered to them.

All residents and staff are being tested for COVID-19 every seven days until the community reports 14 days with no positive cases.

Ms. Buchanan said the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is assisting with testing.

Health department spokeswoman Jackie Ruiz confirmed the county is assisting with weekly testing and personal protective equipment. According to county records, GranVida is listed as having less than 11 cases for residents and staff. Ms. Swann added that local health officials have helped GranVida reduce the time between testing and results.

A local resident with a family member living in the Carpinteria facility told the News-Press they were “scared” for those who reside there.

“They’re just not running it properly,” said the person, who spoke to the News-Press on the condition of anonymity. “I’m really scared for the people living there. They are testing everyone on a weekly basis and because there are so many cases, they’ve now got the County Health Department helping them test.

“It’s a horrible feeling. It’s a horrible feeling trying to reach out to people to see what can be done, what can we do to help, you know,” the source said. “Somebody needs to help them facilitate, organize, I don’t know, but whatever they are doing, they’re doing something wrong or it wouldn’t be getting to this point.”

At their last count, GranVida housed 50 residents with an average age of 84 years old. Some residents and their families are looking into other housing options.

“We are considering that (moving) now,” the source said. “It’s not an easy thing to do with COVID, you know. We don’t want to, but we are considering it at this point now with this new.

“I know three people left this weekend already, so that place is going to be empty if they keep this up.”

