10 things wrong with America

Last week I wrote about what a great country the United States is, and it’s true. We are a great nation.

But this week I’m going to list 10 reasons we’re rapidly circling the drain toward becoming not the America our forefathers had envisioned. None on the list can be considered the very worst cause because they all contribute to our destruction.

1. Ask yourself, do you feel comfortable should our shores be invaded that our military would be strong enough to fend off a full-scale assault? This is in no way disparaging the men and women in our military. I have no doubt they would do all they can to protect the country they swore to serve.

What I’m concerned about is how our top generals are spending more time on military critical race theory and playing white privilege ranks. Instead of trying to jumble the heads of the enlisted, they should stay focused on creating a fighting force, not a PC force.

2. The same holds true for our schools. I never hear school boards talk about education. Instead, they’re teaching white kids are bad, we need gender-neutral bathrooms, or that at age 12, you have no idea what you want to be in life, but you’re already certain you want to be another gender. And when parents voice their concerns, the highest law enforcement agencies place moms on the same level as the Taliban.

3. If you’re a real criminal, you’re coddled, released and allowed to continue your life of crime because you’re just going through a difficult period. Crime and murder have reached levels where it’s safer to live in Mexico, (and Americans are moving there). The insane “wokeness” ideology trumps all common sense, and skin color circumvents laws. I would never have thought you could kill someone and not be charged with murder.

4. America used to be called a superpower. We were No. 1 in every department. But we’ve allowed a handful of cultist activists to worm their way into government and impose their hate for oil companies.

When this superpower struggles to keep the lights on because “the sky is falling” propaganda carries more weight than the security of the nation, our “leaders” are failing at their jobs. Fire them.

5. Liberal privilege is so prevalent; it makes the term white privilege meaningless. From Hillary Clinton to Hunter Biden, no crime is too big that it won’t get buried and ignored because the top law enforcement agencies are just as corrupt as the rest of the government.

If you’re a leftist, progressive, Antifa, BLM, Democrat, son of the president, “you’re in the clear.” No laws apply to you. But if you’re a conservative and you break wind, the FBI will place you in handcuffs.

6. Which segues to one of the worst flaws in America today, the liberal media.

The media is beyond corrupt and only answers to the left. They manage and manipulate the news, lie, do whatever it takes to hide the truth and/or create their own truth if that helps to bring down anyone with whom they disagree. Our mainstream media is a communist organization bent on the destruction of the country, making even China or Russia and Ukraine for that matter, look good. The media is the worst thing plaguing America today.

7. If we’re such a superpower, how come our streets are filled, riddled, overwhelmed with homeless people? And we allow it to happen and continue.

Billions of dollars have been tossed toward the homelessness problem, and the only ones benefiting are the corrupt homeless organizations who pay themselves fortunes while the streets fill up with human feces. Money has not fixed a thing. Nor the endless lip surface from politicians, who are part of the problem.

8. Since when has changing your sex become such a central focus? How has trendy-to-be trans dominated our society so rapidly? Since when have males decided to compete as a girl become normal? And why have we allowed it to happen? This is not an attack on transgender people, but rather on who’s changing the rules of basic biology. Go back to school.

9. And speaking of girls, our newest addition to the Supreme Court, Justice Ketanji Jackson Brown, could not define what a woman was. The left went quiet, women’s rights groups put on hoodies. But boy, when the Supreme Court did away with Roe v. Wade, suddenly everyone was a woman. No one questioned what a female was.

Posters and the media distinctly defined female body parts making it pretty clear what a woman is. And where was the support for the men who could have babies and are they entitled to abortions?

10. The border. There’s no country on the entire planet who has given up its sovereignty like President Joe Biden has done, eliminating America’s southern border. There are no words to describe how bad the situation is and how it so undermines us as a nation.

Without a border, we don’t have a country. We’ve demolished national security, and we’ve slapped the faces of law enforcement and told Americans your citizenship is worthless. This is a colossal problem destroying America today and there appears to be no end in sight.

I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, how have we allowed this to happen, and why do we allow it to continue?

All the issues listed above ruining our country have one thing in common. They are instigated, supported and perpetuated by liberals and democrats. And it’s only a partial list. Fortunately, most of the country has “woken” up and sees how liberalism is a failed doctrine, and in a few months we have a chance to turn things around.

Henry Schulte welcomes questions or comments at hschulteopinions@gmail.com.