10 things you can do to put a smile on your face

There are so many things we can do to enhance our lives, but sometimes when we get caught up in the whirlwind of daily living, it’s easy to forget what they are.

Here’s a list that will give you a head start and put a smile on your face.

1. Watch “Stand By Me – Around the World.” See it on www.youtube.com. Do it alone or with some friends. It truly is an experience that will put a smile on your face.

2. Frame your favorite picture of yourself. Some may think this is self-indulgent, but being able to see yourself at your best will boost your confidence. This is called healthy narcissism.

3. Cook a wonderful meal. It can be for yourself or to share with those who would enjoy the experience of what you think is the perfect dinner. Get in touch with your inner Julia Child and savor your creation.

4. Organize your sock drawer. You’ll get a feeling of accomplishment every time you open it. That is, until you run out of fresh ones. If you want to step it up, do your whole closet.

5. Back in the day, when gas was a buck a gallon, we used to take drives. Jump in your ride, for old time’s sake, and take a tour of your neighborhood. Go up streets you have never been on before. Seeing new things around you can take your mind off of your stress.

6. Go to your local animal shelter or a pet store on adoption day and pet the animals. I’m not suggesting that you take one home but for you to give and get a little love from a creature that needs to do both, just like you do.

7. Get dressed up to go to the store or run errands. Most people feel better when they know they look their best. You can also go out for a night on the town. The important thing is to help yourself feel good about that person you see in the mirror every day.

8. Read a book from cover to cover. You get to relax, be involved in someone else’s story, and have that feeling of accomplishment all while you’re being entertained. Fiction is best, but if you’re a self-help junkie, that’s fine too.

9. Take a moment to forgive yourself. It doesn’t matter what the issue was. This is about giving yourself a gift that will lighten your burden and make your life a little sweeter.

10. Give something to someone who needs your help. It can be time, money or advice; it doesn’t have to be a material object. Knowing that you have the ability to make someone’s life better will make yours better as well.

Life has so much to offer. As Auntie Mame said, “Life is a banquet, and most poor bastards are starving to death.” Finding joy may not happen instantly, but if you put together enough enriching moments, you will have a very rich life.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning therapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of seven books, and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 27 million readers. He practices in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles and is available for video sessions. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com. His column appears Sundays and Tuesdays in the News-Press.