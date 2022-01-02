I’m not a medical doctor (nor do I play one on TV), but it doesn’t take a Harvard educated M.D. to know that we’re looking ahead at another difficult “illness” season.

So I thought it would be good to remind ourselves of some of the everyday tactics I have learned from some great physicians and scientists to help keep us all physically healthy.

Here are 10 ways to outsmart COVID-19 and the flu.

— Get the shots. COVID and the flu are here to stay, and this is our best method of protection. Yes, there can be some (mostly mild) reactions, and they hurt a little. But I’d rather get a jab than get sick.

I have now had my booster and plan on getting them every six to eight months as recommended. I will also get my annual flu vaccine and a few others as well, and I haven’t grown horns and a tail.

— Wash your hands often. This means after you shake hands or handle money, before you prepare food, anytime you leave a bathroom and every time before you eat. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, washing your hands is your No. 1 defense against contracting an illness. Use soap and wash for at least 20 seconds and wash up to your elbows.

Also: Use hand sanitizer. It’s one of the best inventions of all time, but there are some germs it won’t kill, so when you’re visiting someone in a hospital or with a compromised immune system, be very liberal with it. The trick is to rub it into your hands for at least 20 seconds and do your wrists too.

— Avoid people who are ill. My clients know I’m a germ freak. We agree that as part of our relationship, we will let each other know if either of us has something that could possibly be contagious, so we can take appropriate precautions or change our meeting time. I also have a good air purifier in my office, and I leave a window open.

— Don’t touch your face. And don’t let other people touch your face (which is nearly impossible if you have little kids). So, revisit the first tip. Many people don’t realize how many times they let germ-ridden hands (including their own) touch their face, which is a red-carpet entrance for all kinds of disease. Just make sure to carry some tissue so that when your nose itches you don’t have to use your hands.

— Stay warm. They call it a cold for a reason. Many people fail to realize they are actually feeling chilled or do anything about it for sometimes several hours. By that time, your immune system has been compromised. I always carry a down vest for extra warmth, and the manufacturer packs it up so small you can put one in your purse or pocket.

— Get more rest. It’s a simple tip but one seldom used. During the flu/COVID season, try to get into bed just a few minutes earlier and let yourself take a nap on a rainy weekend day. This plague has stressed all of us to our breaking point, so you’ve earned the downtime.

— Eat right. A balanced diet strengthens your immune system. Also eating several small meals throughout the day, rather than three large ones, helps keep your energy level high. These days it’s very easy to find healthy food alternatives. Give it a try if you haven’t yet.

— Continue to exercise. The jury is in: Exercise will help keep you healthy. Walking is my main form of exercise, and on cold days I find it hard to get out the door… so I got a treadmill. Also, many large indoor shopping malls open up early just for walkers and runners.

— Take your vitamins. You may not believe in them or don’t want to spend the money, but do some research and talk to your doctor and see what he or she recommends. Some will work better for you than others so do some research. People just feel better when they take their vitamins.

Most of this is just common sense, and you’ve heard it before, but I haven’t had the flu in years, and I won’t take the chance of getting COVID, so I’ll use these tips to keep it that way.

Being physically ill has a profound effect on your emotional wellbeing not to mention your body. Take the extra time to keep healthy and you’ll be happier too. Follow these 10 ways to outsmart COVID-19 and the flu, and go enjoy your life.

Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning therapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of seven books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 27 million readers. Reach him at barton@bartongoldsmith.com.