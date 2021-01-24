10 West exhibit runs through March 14

SANTA BARBARA — The 10 West Art Gallery is featuring a New Year Exhibit with many artists’ work on display.

The exhibit, which can be viewed in-person, runs from now until March 14. 10 West artists whose work will be on display include Penny Arntz, Sophie MJ Cooper, Rick Doehring, Sheldon Kaganoff, Mary Dee Thompson, Pamela Larsson-Toscher, Maria Miller, Tom Peck, Dahila Riley, Marlene Struss and Scott A. Trimble.

Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. The gallery’s address is 10 W. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

For more information, call the gallery at 805-770-7711 or go to 10westgallery.com.

— Gerry Fall