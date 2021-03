COURTESY IMAGES

At left, Patricia Post’s art is among the works featured in the Spring 2021 exhibit at 10 West Gallery. At right, 10 West Gallery is displaying Patricia Post’s works such as “The Way Home.” (For more information, go to www.tomandpatriciapostart.com.)

SANTA BARBARA — 10 West Gallery will present 11 of its artists during an exhibit running Friday through May 16.

The Santa Barbara gallery is at 10 W. Anapamu St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sundays.

The Spring 2021 Exhibition will feature works by Karen Zazon, Iben G. Vestergaard, Patricia Post, Mary Neville, Jo Merit, Patrick McGinnis, Laurie MacMillan, Stuart Ochiltree, Pamela Grau, Madeline Garrett and Lisa Crane.

For more information, go to 10westgallery.com.

— Dave Mason