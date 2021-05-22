10 West presents ‘Summer Solstice’

COURTESY IMAGE

Daniel Linz’s “Solana” (24 by 18 inches) is among the art in 10 West’s “Summer Solstice” exhibit.

SANTA BARBARA — 10 West artists will be featured during the gallery’s “Summer Solstice” exhibit, which began this week and runs through July 18.

The gallery is at 10 W. Anapamu St.

The Santa Barbara exhibit’s artists are Joan Rosenberg-Dent, Marlene Struss, Diane Giles, Maria Miller, Mary Dee Thompson, Rick Doehring, Sophie MJ Cooper, James Petrucci, Patrick Hall, Daniel Linz and Karin Aggeler.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information, call 10 West at 805-770-7711 or go to 10westgallery.com.

— Dave Mason