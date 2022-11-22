100 Grand Exhibit to take place at Sullivan Goss

SANTA BARBARA — Sullivan Goss: An American Gallery will present its 14th annual 100 Grand exhibit Nov. 28 to Jan. 23 at the gallery, 11 E. Anapamu St.

A reception for the exhibit will take place at 5 p.m. Dec. 1 at the gallery during 1st Thursday.

The Santa Barbara exhibit will feature 100 works of art selling for $1,000 or less. The gallery said the annual exhibit has become known as a showcase for emerging talent, an entryway for beginning collectors and a holiday celebration in the arts community.

The artists included in the exhibit vary from Whitney Brooks Abbott to Patricia Chidlaw, Nathan Huff and Nicole Strasburg.

The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily.

— Dave Mason