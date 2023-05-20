100 skaters from throughout California to compete in Goleta

Ice in Paradise hosts its first open skating competition

The Paradise Ice Sports Industry Open Skating Competition is set to take place all day on Sunday at Ice in Paradise in Goleta.

Ice in Paradise has held numerous in-house competitions that were open only to Ice in Paradise skaters. This is the first open skating competition to take place at Ice in Paradise, which will expand the opportunities for the rink.

Wendi Cool, the competition’s director, said she is expecting 100 participants at the event, featuring skaters of all ages and abilities and representing 10 rinks throughout California. The competition is team-oriented and is designed to help the participants develop proper ice sports industry competing skills.

This is Ms. Cool’s first time hosting an ISI competition at Ice in Paradise and she told the News-Press that it has been “exciting and fun” for her. In the past, she has been the director of seven ISI competitions and was asked specifically to help the ISI competition world come to Ice in Paradise.

She also noted that it is “good to host skaters and their coaches and families from other rinks to expand opportunities for everyone,” as exposure for the skaters will be a priority during this competition.

She finished by sharing that everyone involved is “all very excited and looking forward to a fun and high energy day!”

The event is open and free for the public to enjoy. The rink is at 6985 Santa Felicia Drive.

If you would like more information, visit www.iceinparadise.org.email: abahnsen@newspress.com