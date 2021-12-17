1,000 Books before Kindergarten launched

COURTESY PHOTO

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries have launched the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program to encourage families to read to their children.

The program, which features new reading logs and fun prizes, is an early literacy effort that is popular at libraries across the country. According to a news release, the program builds a strong foundation for reading and writing, by encouraging parents and caregivers to read to children, preparing them for school readiness and lifelong success.

The program is open to all families who have children below the kindergarten age.

Families can stop by one of the libraries and pick up their first reading log. As you and your child complete books together, mark off a circle for each book you read, You can repeat books and mark them off more than once.

When you finish, bring your complete log to the library to receive a prize and your next reading log.

There are 10 logs. Once you complete all of them, you will receive an invitation to the program’s graduation party, which will take place when parties and in-person programming resume.

Logs are available in English and Spanish at the Goleta Valley Library, Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, Buellton Library and Solvang Library. You can pick up a reading log at the front desk Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.– 5:00 p.m.

To pick up your reading log at the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, see the schedule at engagedpatrons.org/EventsCalendar.cfm?SiteID=8565.

Program materials and prizes at Goleta Valley Library are sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Valley Library. To learn more or to become a Friend, friendsofthegoletavalleylibrary.org.

Prizes at Solvang Library are sponsored by the Friends of the Library of Santa Ynez Valley. To learn more or become a Friend, go to: friendssyvlibrary.org.

