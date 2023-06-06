$10,000 reward offered for information in Montecito homicide case

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about this vehicle, seen entering a Montecito property during a homicide. This photo is from surveillance footage.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing a 96-year-old woman in a home invasion at her Montecito home in May 2022, officials announced Monday.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office has developed information regarding a suspect vehicle seen entering and leaving the property during the time of the homicide, and is asking the public to check any surveillance footage they might have that might lead to the identity of the owner or occupant of the midsize SUV.

Violet Evelyn Alberts, a longtime Montecito resident, was found dead in her home in the 900 block of Park Lane on May 27, 2022.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence at about 8:30 a.m. with fire department personnel and medics for a report of an unresponsive person. When deputies arrived, they found a woman deceased in the residence with suspicious circumstances. Sheriff’s detectives and forensic technicians responded to the residence to assist with the investigation.

On June 1, 2022, the Coroner’s Bureau conducted an autopsy of the deceased and made a preliminary determination that the death does not appear natural. The Coroner’s Bureau later confirmed her death to be a homicide.

“Through their diligent investigation, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s detectives have identified the motive and do not believe this crime was random,” sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Prior to the homicide, Ms. Alberts was the victim of fraud, which was being investigated by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect involved in the fraud has been in custody since Aug. 9, 2022, sheriff’s officials said.

“However, detectives are still attempting to identify the suspect responsible for the murder,” sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives released additional information Monday to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the homicide.

“The Sheriff’s Office has developed information regarding a suspect vehicle seen entering and leaving the property during the time of the murder,” officials said. “The Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public to identify the owner or occupant of the midsize SUV.”

Detectives are asking Montecito residents to check any surveillance footage from May 2022 for this vehicle, shown in the photo with this story.

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office also announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the homicide.

“If you know the subject associated with this vehicle, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150,” officials said. “If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip line at 805-681-4171 or email tips@sbsheriff.org.”

