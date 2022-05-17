106 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 106 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Monday.

Of the positive cases reported, the highest number, 29, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Eighteen cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Elsewhere, 15 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Twelve cases were in Isla Vista.

Five cases were in Goleta.

Eleven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases were pending.

Twelve patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 88,355 cases, of which 684 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.



