1,060 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department detected 1,060 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There are 6,851 cases still infectious throughout the county.

Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded Wednesday. One of the deceased was at least 70 years of age, and the other was between ages 40 and 49. Both had underlying health conditions.

One of the individuals resided in Santa Maria, and the other lived in nearby Orcutt.

Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon had the highest number of cases Wednesday, with 230 cases.

Officials confirmed 209 cases in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Santa Maria reported 181 new cases, and 105 cases were found in Goleta residents.

In the nearby Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 93 cases were counted.

The Santa Ynez Valley had 52 cases, and Orcutt reported 50 cases.

Public Health located 35 cases in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The North County area containing Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe had 30 new cases Wednesday.

Isla Vista counted 12 cases.

The locations of 63 daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County’s hospitals are treating 140 patients with COVID-19, a number 39% higher than the two-week average. Of those, 14 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.

The county has a cumulative 68,371 cases and 582 deaths.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.9% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.7% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by Public Health.

