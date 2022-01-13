1,071 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and one death Wednesday.

The individual was in the 70-plus age group, had underlying medical conditions and resided in unincorporated areas in North County. The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care facility, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Of the 1,071 new cases, the highest number, 271, was in Lompoc and neighboring Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.

Five cases were reported at the federal prison in Lompoc.

Elsewhere, Santa Maria saw 239 cases, and there were 73 cases in neighboring Orcutt, according to the health department.

One-hundred and eighty-seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Fifty-six cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were seen in Isla Vista

Sixty cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifty-eight cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Thirty-four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported 36 cases.

The locations of 46 cases are pending.

Ninety-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 12 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 60,787 cases, of which 7,256 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 573.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.3% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

