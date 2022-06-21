108 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of those, the highest number, 31, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, 21 cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Six cases were in Isla Vista.

Six cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Nine cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

The locations of four cases were pending.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Public Health Department. For that reason, Tuesday’s numbers included 15 backlogged cases.

Twenty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 93,186 cases, of which 839 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 694.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 81.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.2% is fully vaccinated.

COVID numbers appear in the Wednesday and Saturday editions of the News-Press. To see the results on other days of the week, see the Santa Barbara County Community Data Dashboard at publichealthsbc.org.

