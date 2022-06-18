108 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 31, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, nine cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-one cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Six cases were in Isla Vista.

Six cases were in Goleta.

Four cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Nine cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of four cases are pending.

Twenty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 93,186 cases, of which 839 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 694.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 69.2% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

