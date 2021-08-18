11 freshmen join Warriors

MONTECITO — A new wave of 11 freshmen has joined the men’s soccer team at Westmont College.

They’ve joined the Warriors in time for the new season, which will begin Aug. 24 in an exhibition game against the UCLA Bruins.

“We’ve definitely added some players who have qualities that can help us get on the scoreboard more often,” Head Coach Dave Wolf said in a news release.

Among the Montecito college’s freshmen athletes is forward Connor Lynch, a Corona native who led Santiago High School to a CIF Southern Section Division II championship in 2020.

“The player that we would project right now that brings the most capabilities is Connor Lynch,” Coach Wolf said in the news release.

Players also include Martin Anguiano, a Paso Robles native and former Atascadero High School Greyhound. Anguiano was named First Team All-League three times at Atascadero.

Anguiano, a central midfielder, is coming to Westmont from the Santa Barbara Soccer Club.

Other players include forwards Isaiah Pichon, Michael Stull and Spencer Crithfield. The new midfield players are Santa Barbara High School graduates Miguel Alvarado and Jackson Wolf (Coach Wolf’s son), Jonah Houston, Landon Vanderhyde and Graeme Jorden.

The freshmen also include goalkeeper Brady Highfill.

