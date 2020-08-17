11 more inmates test positive for COVID-19

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday night that 11 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID 19.

One of the inmates was tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday. Prior to testing, the inmate had been housed adjacent to a previously infected cohort in a single cell and was asymptomatic, said Raquel Zick, sheriff’s spokeswoman.

In response to the positive test, 130 additional inmates were tested Saturday, with 10 testing positive and the remaining 120 testing negative.

The inmates who tested positive will be medically monitored while contact tracing and testing continues, Ms. Zick said.

A total of 26 inmates who have been housed at the Main Jail have contracted coronavirus.

— Mitchell White