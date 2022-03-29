11 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Monday.

Both people who died were in the 70-and-older age group and had underlying medical conditions. One person resided in Lompoc, and one person resided in Santa Maria. Neither of the deaths is associated with a congregate-care site.

Of the reported positive cases, four were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, one case was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Twenty-one patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,210 cases, of which 99 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 671.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

