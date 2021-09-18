110 COVID-19 cases, three deaths reported

Santa Barbara County on Friday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

All three individuals were in the 70-plus age group and had underlying medical conditions. One death was associated with a congregate care site, according to the county Public Health Department.

Santa Maria had the highest number of cases Friday with 44. The neighboring community of Orcutt had 13.

There were 22 cases reported in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon and 10 in Lompoc and nearby Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.

Other cases included seven in Goleta, three in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota, and one in Isla Vista.

There were two cases in the South Coast corridor, which includes Carpinteria, Summerland and unincorporated Montecito.

Two cases were reported in North County areas that include Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama.

Geographic locations were pending for five cases.

Santa Barbara County has a total of 41,176 cases. Of those, 585 remain infectious.

The county reported 46 hospitalizations and said 13 people were recovering in ICUs.

