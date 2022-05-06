110 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 110 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Thursday.

Of the positive cases, 35 were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, 13 cases were in Santa Maria, and 10 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twelve cases were in Isla Vista.

Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Eleven cases were in Goleta.

Orcutt reported seven cases.

Eleven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of two cases were pending.

Ten patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,344 cases, of which 477 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.6% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

