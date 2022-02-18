111 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday.

The individual resided in Santa Maria, was between 30 and 49 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the 111 cases, the highest number, 27, was in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, 18 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-three cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported five cases.

Seven cases were in Isla Vista.

Ten cases were in Goleta.

Three cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Seventy patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 83,363 cases, of which 916 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 639.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.3% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com