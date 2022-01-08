1,137 COVID-19 cases, two deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,137 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Friday.

One decedent was in the 70-plus age group, and the other was in the 50-69 age group. Both had underlying medical conditions.

One person resided in Santa Maria; the other in neighboring Orcutt. Neither death was associated with a congregate care facility, according to the county Public Health Department.

Of the 1,137 new cases, the highest number, 340, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Elsewhere, 136 cases were in Santa Maria. Orcutt had 44 cases.

One hundred and nine cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Twenty-two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Eighty-three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 68 cases.

One hundred and thirty-two cases were in Goleta.

One hundred and fourteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Forty-five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 44 cases are pending.

Seventy-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 55,726 cases, of which 49,875 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 571.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65% are fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

