114 COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 114 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Wednesday.

Of the 114 new cases, the highest number, 32, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, eight cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The Santa Ynez Valley reported eight cases.

Sixteen cases were in Goleta.

Twelve cases were in Isla Vista.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seven cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 13 cases are pending.

Fourteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87.807 cases, of which 595 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com