1,141 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths Thursday.

Both individuals were in the 70-plus age group, and one had underlying medical conditions. Neither death is associated with a congregate care facility. One person resided in Santa Maria and the other in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Of the 1,141 new cases, the highest number, 293, was in Santa Maria, according to the county Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 97 cases.

Elsewhere, 162 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two hundred and fifty-four cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Forty-four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Eighteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 46 cases.

Sixty-eight cases were in Goleta.

Fifty-one cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifty-six cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of fifty-two cases are pending.

One hundred and three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 10 cases are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 63,421 cases, of which 7,148 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 575.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.6% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.5% are fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com