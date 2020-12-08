117 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 117 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

The 117 new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases up to 12,379.

According to the Public Health Department’s daily status report, a plurality of Monday’s daily cases, 33, were in Santa Barbara.

Nineteen were in Lompoc, 12 were in Santa Maria, 10 were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, eight were in the South County Unincorporated area, seven were in Orcutt, six were in Goleta, another six were in Isla Vista, three were in the Santa Ynez Valley, and two were in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

One of Monday’s cases was somewhere in the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 10 daily cases are still pending.

Of the 12,379 total confirmed cases in the county, 11,598 are individuals who have recovered, 643 are still infectious, and 138 are individuals who have died.

Santa Maria leads the county in COVID-19 deaths, with 75. Santa Barbara has the second most, 15. There have been nine deaths in Lompoc, seven in the Santa Ynez Valley, seven in the South County Unincorporated Area, six in Orcutt, five in Goleta, three in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three in the Lompoc Federal Prison and one in Isla Vista.

There have also been seven COVID-19 deaths scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

Santa Maria also has the highest number of still infectious cases in the county, 167. Santa Barbara has 124, Lompoc has 100, Orcutt has 44, Goleta has 37. The South County Unincorporated Area has 30, the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota has 28, the Santa Ynez Valley has 27, Isla Vista has 19 and the Lompoc Federal Prison has two.

There are 12 still infectious cases throughout the unincorporated area of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 53 still infectious cases are pending.

Forty-two of Monday’s daily cases were in the 30-49 age range. 31 were in the 18-29 age range, 21 were in the 50-69, 12 were in the 0-17 age range, nine were in the 70-plus age range, and two had their ages suppressed.

When community cases are combined with those in the Lompoc Federal Prison, a plurality of the county’s cases, 4,324, are in the 30-49 age range. And 3,827 are in the 18-29 age range, 2,461 are in the 50-69 age range, 1,060 are in the 0-17 age range, and 703 are in the 70+ age range.

email: jgrega@newspress.com