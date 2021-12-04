119 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 119 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The decedent was 30-49 years of age and had no underlying medical conditions, according to the Public Health Department. The death was associated with a congregate care site. The individual resided in Orcutt.

Of the 119 cases, the highest number, 27, was Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Twenty-five cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 10 cases.

Elsewhere, three cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

The location of 19 cases was pending.

Thirty patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another nine are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 45,940 cases, of which 345 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 550.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 66.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. The number is higher for those eligible in Santa Barbara: 74.3%.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 62.5% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: fmcfarland@newspress.com