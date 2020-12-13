COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara County Animal Services, ASAP Cats and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter are holding $12 animal adoptions for 12 days of Winter Whiskers in December.

Participating organizations hope to engage the community to help shelter animals find their forever home by offering 12 days of discounted adoptions.

A new animal will be showcased each day on social media starting Saturday through Dec. 24.

Adoptable animals can also be viewed online, and the public is encouraged to shop from home for the perfect gift for themselves or their families.

With each adoption during the 12 Days of Winter Whiskers, the animal comes spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to meet its new owners.

Meet and greet appointments can be made by calling the Santa Barbara Shelter at 805-681-5285 and the Santa Maria Animal Center at 805-934-6119.

For more information, visit Winter Whiskers on SBCAnimalservices.org and asapcats.org.

— Grayce McCormick