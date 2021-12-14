12 more inmates test positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA — An additional 12 inmates in Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail tested positive for COVID-19 as a result of last week’s outbreak.

This brings the total number of cases in this outbreak to 17, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office public information officer.

The outbreak began Thursday in the early morning.

The afflicted inmates are being monitored by staff and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Wellpath partners.

Ms. Zick said none of the COVID-19 positive inmates have required hospitalization.

— Forrest McFarland