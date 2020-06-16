Home LocalCoronavirus Pandemic 2020 12 new COVID-19 cases reported
Santa Barbara County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Of them, nine were in Santa Maria, two were in Santa Barbara, and one was in various unincorporated areas and the city of Guadalupe. No new cases were reported at the federal prison complex in Lompoc.

The cases continue to involve all age groups. The numbers break down to one in age 0-17, two in ages 18-29, six in ages 30-49, two in ages 50-69 and two in the 70-plus age group,

Monday’s numbers bring the total number of cases of 2,069. Of them, 1,737 are listed in the “recovered by region” category.

The total number of deaths in the county is 18.

Meanwhile, Cottage Health reports a total of 265 patients across all its campuses.

The nonprofit also reports 210 acute care patients with 163 acute care beds still available.

