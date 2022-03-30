123 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 123 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one death. Of the new cases, 92 date from before December due to the baseline data being updated, according to the health department.

The deceased individual was between 50 and 69 years of age and had underlying health conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate care site.

Of the newly reported cases, the highest number, 33, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, 32 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seventeen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Four cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe. One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Eight cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of three cases are pending.

Nineteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another four are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County has now had a total of 84,549 cases, of which 112 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 672.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.2% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.9% is fully vaccinated.

The FDA has authorized that individuals 50 and older can now get a second booster shot four months after the last shot.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com