1,253 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,253 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and one death.

The decedent resided in the Lompoc area, was in the 18-29 age group and had no underlying medical conditions. The individual was not associated with a congregate care facility.

In addition, the Santa Barbara County Main Jail has identified 13 additional Covid positive inmates associated with the outbreak that began on Dec. 8.

Of the 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, the highest number, 288, were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon. according to the county Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 226 cases were reported in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 70 cases.

Ninety-five cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirty-seven cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One hundred and seventy-four cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 45 cases.

One hundred and seven cases were in Goleta.

Eighty-six cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Fifty-five cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 70 cases are pending.

Sixty-three patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another eight are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 54,590 cases, of which 49,138 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now 569.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 64.9% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

