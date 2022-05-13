126 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 126 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The county is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health. As a result, 15 backlogged cases were added Thursday.

Of the 126 cases, the highest number, 26, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 21 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had five cases.

Twenty cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Fourteen cases were in Isla Vista.

Twelve cases were in Goleta.

Eight cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Three cases were in the South County unincorporated area, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of ten cases are pending.

Fourteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 87,932 cases, of which 622 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

