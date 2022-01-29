1,274 new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,274 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

There is also one death to report. The individual was between 50-69 years of age and had underlying medical conditions. The death was associated with a congregate care site.

Of the 1,274 new cases, the highest number, 590, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 67 cases.

Elsewhere, 170 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

One hundred fifty-five cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Forty-nine cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Fifty-six cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 28 cases.

Sixty-two cases were in Goleta.

Thirty-seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Twenty-one cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of 38 cases were pending.

One hundred twenty-five patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 17 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 77,439 cases, of which 6,055 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 600.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 66.2% are fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

