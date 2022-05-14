128 new COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County reported 128 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

Santa Barbara County is conducting quality assurance to align with the California Department of Public Health and added 15 backlogged cases Friday.

Of those, the highest number, 34, was in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the Public Health Department.

Twenty were in Santa Maria, and neighboring Orcutt had seven cases.

Elsewhere, 16 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Three cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Nineteen cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported three cases.

Eleven cases were in Goleta.

Seven cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Four cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of four cases were pending.

Thirteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another three are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 88,060 cases, of which 652 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 687.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 73.1% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68.8% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.