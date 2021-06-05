13 cases of COVID-19 reported

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths.

Seven cases were reported in Santa Maria on Friday, while the Santa Ynez Valley, Orcutt, Goleta and Santa Barbara reported one case each. Two cases were pending as of Friday evening.

The updated stats bring the county’s total active case rate to 34 infections.

The county’s vaccination rate remains on a slow rise, and as of Friday, 64% of the county’s eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of this population, 52.6% are fully vaccinated.

As of Friday evening, 10 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, two of whom are recovering in the ICU.

— Madison Hirneisen