13 COVID-19 cases, one death reported

Santa Barbara County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and one death Monday.

The individual who died was a Goleta resident in the 70-and-older age group with underlying health conditions. The death was not associated with a congregate-care site, according to the Public Health Department.

Of the positive cases, two were reported in Santa Maria. One was reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

Two cases were in Goleta.

Two cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Two cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another one is recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 85,483 cases, of which 149 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 674.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.3% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 68% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.