13 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported thirteen new COVID-19 cases Thursday and two deaths. Both deceased individuals were in the 70-and-over age group and had underlying health conditions. One was associated with a congregate care facility. One individual resided in the city of Goleta and the other in Santa Barbara.

Of the new cases, the highest number, three, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had one case.

Elsewhere, two cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Santa Ynez Valley reported one case.

Two cases were in Goleta.

One case was in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

One case was in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

Nineteen patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another two are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 84,897 cases, of which 171 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 664.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 72.0% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.7% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com