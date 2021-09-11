132 COVID cases, one death reported in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara County reported 132 new COVID-19 cases and one death Friday.

The decedent was in the 70-plus age group but had no underlying medical conditions, according to the Public Health Department.

The death wasn’t associated with a congregate care site. The decedent resided in Santa Maria.

Of the 132 COVID-19 cases, the highest number, 53, was reported in Santa Maria. The neighboring community of Orcutt had 16 cases.

Elsewhere, there were 20 cases in the area of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills. Seventeen cases were documented in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

There were seven cases in the North County area including Guadalupe, Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama and New Cuyama.

The health department reported five cases in Goleta and four in the South Coast corridor that includes Carpinteria, Summerland and unincorporated Montecito.

Seven cases are pending.

Roughly 90 percent of the cases Friday were reported among people younger than 70. There were 13 cases in the 70-plus age group.

The health department reported Friday that 579 people remain infectious throughout the county.

As of Friday, the county has had a total of 40,411 cases and a total of 488 deaths. The number of recovered cases is 39,344.

Sixty-two people continue to recover in the county’s hospitals.

Eighteen people are recovering in the ICUs.

