134 new COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 and no new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The 134 new cases bring the total cases in the county up to 12,636 and the number of still infectious cases to 751.

According to the Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update, a plurality of Wednesday’s daily cases, 48, were located in Santa Maria. Nineteen were in Santa Maria, another 19 were in Lompoc,`10 were in Orcutt, six were in Goleta, another six were in the South County Unincorporated Area, six more were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, four were in the Santa Ynez Valley, and two were in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

Five of Wednesday’s daily cases were scattered throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of nine new cases are still pending.

Of the 751 still active cases, Santa Maria has a plurality of 210. 152 are in Santa Barbara, 105 are in Lompoc, 57 are in Orcutt, 38 are in Goleta, 35 are in the South County Unincorporated Area, 32 are in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, 29 are in the Santa Ynez Valley, 16 are in Isla Vista, and four are in the Lompoc Federal Prison.

There are also 16 still active cases throughout the unincorporated areas of Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama, and the city of Guadalupe.

The locations of 57 still infectious cases are still pending.

According to the Santa Barbara County community data dashboard, 57% of the county’s hospital beds are in use. Of the 651 total hospital beds, 370 are in use and 59 are for COVID-19.

Santa Barbara County’s staffed ICU bed capacity is 52% as of Wednesday evening, with 48 of 99 in use, 11 of the used beds for COVID-19.

11% of the county’s ventilators are in use. There are 131 total, 15 in use, of which 5 are for COVID-19.

