14 Gauchos named to 2022 Big West Winter All-Academic Team

The Big West Conference released its 2022 Winter All-Academic Team on Thursday, a list which included 14 UCSB student-athletes from the Gaucho men’s and women’s basketball programs.

In order to qualify for the Academic All-Conference honor, a student-athlete must carry a minimum 3.00 cumulative institutional grade point average (GPA), have one full academic year at the member institution prior to the season for which the award is being received and compete in at least 50 percent of the institution’s contests in the student-athlete’s respective sport.

Making the All-Academic team from the women’s team were Megan Anderson, Johnni Gonzalez, Ila Lane, Lauren Lee, Alyssa Marin, Danae Miller, Tatyana Modawar, Taylor Mole and Alexis Tucker. From the men’s team were Amadou Sow, Sekou Toure, Calvin Wishart, Robinson Idehen and Jay Nagle.

Michael Jorgenson writes about sports for UCSB.

