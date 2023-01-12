14 Santa Maria roads reopen after storm

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria has reopened all 14 roads, except one stretch, that were closed due to flooding during Monday’s storm.

Only Black Road between Betteravia and Stowell roads remains closed due to standing water.

Mark van de Kamp, the city of Santa Maria’s public information manager, said the city continues to deploy resources to protect the public and to prevent or limit damage to property and infrastructure.

Efforts began Wednesday to pump large amounts from a flood control basin in the northwest portion of the city. This pro-active project will make room for anticipated runoff from predicted weekend rain, according to a news release.

The city, in cooperation with Santa Barbara County, will pump water out of the large Blosser Basin, into the Blosser Channel, which discharges into the Santa Maria River to the north.

Residents are urged to avoid swift moving water and to stay out of flooded city parks. They are encouraged to use appropriate decontamination measures if they have skin contact with storm water, which typically contains pollutants.

For more information, see the interactive city road closure map posted online at arcg.is/1evPrj1. This interactive map also has links to where to get free sand at five locations within Santa Maria.

For the latest information, go to twitter.com/city_santamaria, or www.cityofsantamaria.org.

— Katherine Zehnder