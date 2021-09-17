1,400 backpacks donated to students

Bank of the Sierra donated a total of 1,400 backpacks to 14 schools and youth organizations in the communities it serves. They were filled with notepads, pencils, calculators and other school supplies.

Students at Santa Barbara Junior High School and Lompoc High School were among the recipients.

The backpacks and supplies were given to students in low- and moderate-income families as they start a new school year.

The bank also provided them with financial literacy tips and invited them to an online financial literacy workshop on Wednesday.

— Marilyn McMahon