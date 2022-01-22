1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,421 new COVID-19 cases Friday and one death.

The individual resided in Orcutt, was in the 70-plus age group and had no underlying conditions. The death was associated with a congregate care facility.

Of the COVID-19 cases, the highest number, 383, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 72 cases.

Elsewhere, 173 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Two hundred and sixty-six cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Fifty-five cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One hundred and eight cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 58 cases.

One hundred and eighteen cases were in Goleta.

Ninety-nine cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Forty-three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 39 cases are pending.

One hundred and forty-nine patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 14 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 70,771 cases, of which 6,325 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is now at 585.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 70% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.9% are fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

