143 COVID-19 cases, five deaths reported

Santa Barbara County on Monday reported 143 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

All five individuals were in the 70-plus age category. Four had underlying health conditions, and one death was associated with a congregate care facility. Two individuals resided in Santa Maria, one in Santa Barbara, one in Lompoc and one in Orcutt.

Of the 143 cases, the highest number, 53, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had 12 cases.

Elsewhere, 18 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Thirteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Ten cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One case was in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported four cases.

Twelve cases were in Goleta.

Five​​ were in the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Six cases were in South County areas including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The locations of nine cases are pending.

Seventy-seven patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 13 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 83,017 cases, of which 1,186 are still infectious. The total number of deaths is 636.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 71.4% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated. Of the entire county population (all ages), 67.1% is fully vaccinated.

The county also released numbers for Sunday’s and Saturday’s numbers.

SUNDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 65 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 14, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had nine cases.

Elsewhere, 18 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Seven cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Six cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported two cases.

One case was in Goleta.

Two cases were in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

The locations of three cases are pending.

SATURDAY

Santa Barbara County reported 145 new COVID-19 cases.

Of those, the highest number, 41, was in Santa Maria, according to the Public Health Department. Neighboring Orcutt had eight cases.

Elsewhere, 40 cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Nineteen cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon.

Three cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported seven cases.

Seven cases were in Goleta.

Six cases were in the unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Four cases were in South County areas including Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria

The locations of 10 cases are pending.

