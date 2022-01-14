1,493 new COVID-19 cases reported

Santa Barbara County reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Of those, the highest number, 314 cases were in Santa Barbara and unincorporated Mission Canyon, according to the county Public Health Department.

Elsewhere, 267 cases were in Santa Maria. Neighboring Orcutt had 102 cases.

One hundred and sixty-eight cases were reported in Lompoc and nearby Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

Sixty-two cases were in the North County areas that include Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama and Guadalupe.

One hundred and two cases were in Isla Vista. Santa Ynez Valley reported 71 cases.

One hundred and fifty-three cases were in Goleta.

One hundred and fifteen cases were in unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota.

Seventy-three cases were in the South Coast corridor, which includes Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria.

The location of 66 cases are pending.

Ninety-eight patients are recovering in county hospitals. Another 14 are recovering in intensive care units.

Santa Barbara County now has a total of 62,280 cases, of which 7,404 are still infectious. The total number of deaths remains at 573.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported that 69.5% of the eligible 5-and-older population is fully vaccinated.

Of the entire county population (all ages), 65.4% is fully vaccinated.

All numbers are provided by the health department.

email: kzendher@newspress.com