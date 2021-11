The 14th Annual Holiday Boutique will take place on Dec. 4 and 5.

The boutique will feature two days of treats, fragrant spices, sensational oils, exotic tastes, beautiful gifts and more from Gipsy Hill Bakery, Jessica Foster Confections, Judith M. Designs and Pascale’s Kitchen.

The boutique will take place Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11-5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11-4 p.m. at 535 East Sola Street in Santa Barbara.

-Katie Zehnder